Gem Diamonds' Letšeng rehabilitate, conserve wetlands in Lesotho

Gem Diamonds' 70%-owned Letšeng Diamonds is rehabilitating and conserving wetlands as well as improve rangelands surrounding the wetlands in Lesotho where it is mining diamonds.

The company said its Khubelu Sponges Project was recently acknowledged as highly valued by Lesotho's Department of Water Affairs in the Ministry of Water.

Letšeng collaborated with the country's Department of Water Affairs and other involved parties, in various ways including active involvement in monitoring, provision of construction material, and sharing knowledge and experience towards achieving the project objectives.

The wetlands are crucial to the sustenance of the ecosystems and biodiversity in the catchment, which provides human beings with sources of livelihoods, sustain livestock and regulate water storage, quality, and flow.

Conservation of the wetlands is expected to reverse the losses that are already experienced due to the degradation of the wetlands and ensure a sustainable flow of the services or benefits from the wetlands.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





