Gem Diamonds' Letšeng rehabilitate, conserve wetlands in Lesotho

Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
Gem Diamonds' Letšeng rehabilitate, conserve wetlands in Lesotho
The company said its Khubelu Sponges Project was recently acknowledged as highly valued by Lesotho's Department of Water Affairs in the Ministry of Water.
Letšeng collaborated with the country's Department of Water Affairs and other involved parties, in various ways including active involvement in monitoring, provision of construction material, and sharing knowledge and experience towards achieving the project objectives.
The wetlands are crucial to the sustenance of the ecosystems and biodiversity in the catchment, which provides human beings with sources of livelihoods, sustain livestock and regulate water storage, quality, and flow.
Conservation of the wetlands is expected to reverse the losses that are already experienced due to the degradation of the wetlands and ensure a sustainable flow of the services or benefits from the wetlands.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished