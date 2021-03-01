FAEA and Norilsk Nickel jointly outlined priorities to support indigenous peoples

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
FAEA and Norilsk Nickel jointly outlined priorities to support indigenous peoples
Igor Barinov, Head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs noted the timeliness of the event since the development of the Arctic is becoming one of the priorities for the state. “It is particularly important that during the industrial development of the Russian North we do not forget about the people who originally live here, who lead a traditional way of life. This agreement should strike a balance between industrial development and preservation of the unique nature of the Russian North and the way of life of the indigenous peoples,” he said. “It should lead people to have a clear choice: to live the lifestyle of their ancestors, but at the same time have access to medicine, education and other things, or to change their destiny by getting an education and devoting themselves to another field of activity.”
Andrey Grachev, Vice President of Norilsk Nickel recalled the start of eight major events, which already occurred in 2021, as part of the company's support given to the indigenous small-numbered peoples of the North. According to the top manager, two billion rubles have been allocated to this program planned for five years.
Grigory Dyukarev, Chairman of the Taimyr Indigenous Peoples' Association said that this agreement envisages, among other things, the construction of a House of Culture in the village of Kheta, celebration of national-ethnic holidays, and subsidies for air travel. “This program embraces the entire Taimyr Peninsular. Add to this the introduction of a separate budget line to finance the ethnological examination of the factors that ensure sustainable development of indigenous peoples. We are already negotiating with the company to continue scientific research of ethnic groups to cover not only the western part, but also the eastern part of Taimyr. There are also environmental measures to be taken, which include the construction of fish factories and regular monitoring of the environment,” said Grigory Dyukarev. “The indigenous peoples are pinning their hopes on the new agreement signed today, as their representatives will be able to fully participate in the dialogue,” the chairman of the association added.
The Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs and Norilsk Nickel agree that all decisions to support the development of indigenous peoples should be made with the direct participation of community representatives, Igor Barinov stressed. “Only in this case they will be effective, only then they will be targeted, and people will feel the support from the company. We are ready to get involved in this work coordinating our activities together with the regional authorities, together with the company and representatives of the indigenous peoples of the North, so that people feel the changes in their daily life,” he said.
The vice-president of Norilsk Nickel announced the creation of the Coordination Council of ISNPN Communities under the head of the company's Polar Division. “We also think that the regional authorities (Krasnoyarsk Territory) will respond to our proposal. After the formation of the council, a program of interaction will be drawn up,” Andrey Grachev said.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished