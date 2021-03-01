ALROSA Q4 and 12M 2020 IFRS results

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
ALROSA Q4 and 12M 2020 IFRS results
In Q4, revenue doubled q-o-q to RUB 98.6 bn (up 53% y-o-y) on the back of strong demand recovery toward year-end. For 12M, revenue came in at RUB 221.5 bn (down 7%).
EBITDA1 in Q4 grew to RUB 31.8 bn (up 24% q-o-q) thanks to higher diamond sales on the back of recovering demand from both the cutting and polishing industry and end consumers. 12M EBITDA stood at RUB 87.6 bn (down 18%).
EBITDA margin in Q4 amounted to 32% (Q4’19: 46%) on higher sales of small diamonds. For 12M, the margin was 40% (45% in 2019).
Net profit in Q4 increased to RUB 21.3 bn (up 2.8x q-o-q), driven by top line growth. For 12M, net profit stood at RUB 32.2 bn (down 49%) amid lower revenue coupled with the negative impact of the FX rate in the wake of rouble depreciation.
Free cash flow (FCF) in Q4 grew 2.9x to RUB 65.2 bn as a result of operating cash flow going up to RUB 69.6 bn. In H2’20, FCF was at RUB 87.8 bn, and in 12M it expanded to RUB 79.5 bn (up RUB 31.9 bn).
In Q4, capex decreased to RUB 4.4 bn (down 18% q-o-q and 36% y-o-y). 12M Capex totalled RUB 17 bn.
2021 outlook: production – 31.5 m cts; capex – ca. RUB 25 bn (vs the previous guidance of RUB 29 bn).
Alex Shishlo для Rough&Polished