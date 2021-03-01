Sarine Technologies records net profit of $2.4mn in FY2020

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
Sarine Technologies records net profit of $2.4mn in FY2020
With reduction in demand for diamond/diamond jewellery in consuming markets, as well as production halted in India and other manufacturing centres in the world, the Group recorded revenue of $41.0 mn in FY2020, a decline of 20% from the $51.3 mn achieved in FY2019.
The revenue of $22.4 mn in H1 2020 reflected a strong Q1 2020 with robust capital equipment sales and Galaxy® scanning service income, followed by a sharp drop in revenue in Q2 2020 with the onset of the pandemic. Revenue of $18.6 mn in H2 2020 comprised a weak Q3 2020 and a strong rebound in Galaxy® scanning service income in Q4 2020.
As the Group’s operating expenses reduced by 22% in FY2020 as compared to FY2019, coupled with the product mix, the loss of $1.4 mn in FY2019 was reversed to a net profit of $2.4 mn in FY2020. Net profit in H1 2020 and H2 2020 was similar at $1.2 mn, with H1 2020 benefiting from a strong Q1 2020 and H2 2020 from cost reductions and the strong rebound in Galaxy® scanning service income in Q4 2020.
Sarine’s future prospects seem bright as the global diamond industry started on a path of recovery in H2 2020, aided by the reopening of jewellery retail activities, leading up to and including the end-of-year holiday season, and the consequent resumption of diamond manufacturing activities in India.
Initial data and reports indicate that China, the second-largest market for polished diamonds accounting for almost a fifth of global demand experienced growth in luxury spending in 2020 as well as during the Chinese New Year season in 2021. In the United States, initial reports indicate that overall diamond jewellery spending during the critical year-end holiday season was stronger than expected, likely at the expense of travel and entertainment.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished