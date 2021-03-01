Gemfields to resume operations at Kagem, Montepuez

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
01 march 2021
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
Gemfields to resume operations at Kagem, Montepuez
It said mining operations will only run at full-throttle by the end of next month.
The gemstone miner had suspended less critical operations at Kagem and MRM since March 30, 2020, and April 22, 2020, respectively in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gemfields said MRM’s treatment plant and sorting house – which have already restarted – will reach full capacity by the end of March, while the washing plant at Kagem is projected to restart in mid-March.
“After a grisly 2020 for Gemfields, there is palpable excitement across our worldwide team at the prospect of restarting production this month at our Kagem and MRM Mines,” said company chief executive Sean Gilbertson.
“With the world’s largest emerald and ruby mines producing no gemstones for a year, we look forward to seeing the supply and demand picture play out in 2021.”
He said no ruby auctions were held since December 2019 and there had been no new ruby supply produced by MRM since April 2020.
“The forthcoming auctions represent an important offering for both mid-stream players and jewellers seeking to secure inventory,” said Gilbertson.
Gemfields’ six auctions in 2019 accounted for 93% of total group revenue (about $200 million out of $216 million) with $120 million of revenue derived from two ruby auctions and $80 million derived from four emerald auctions.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished