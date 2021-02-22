Debswana to boost diamond output by 38%

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
Yesterday
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
Debswana to boost diamond output by 38%
"The projected production figure for 2021 is 23-million carats," Debswana corporate affairs manager Agatha Sejoe was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in De Beers, said last week that Debswana’s diamond production decreased by 29% to 16.6 million carats in 2020 compared to 23.3 million carats in 2019.
Volumes at Jwaneng reduced by 40% to 7.5 million carats from 12.5 million carats, the previous year, while production at Orapa decreased by 16% to 9 million carats compared to 2019’s 10.8 million carats.
The decline was largely due to a nationwide lockdown from 2 April to 18 May, and the planned treatment of lower grade material at both Jwaneng and Orapa, following their restart, as a production response to lower demand.
Both mines substantially reconfigured their mining operations to preserve costs in light of the lower levels of production.
De Beers gets on average 70% of its rough supply from Botswana.
Recent consumer demand trends have been positive in key markets and industry inventories are in a healthier position, providing the potential for a continued recovery in rough diamond demand during 2021, subject to the -18-ongoing impact of Covid-19, according to Anglo American.
Consumer desirability for natural diamonds is also set to remain high over the medium to long term despite the economic impact of the pandemic.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished