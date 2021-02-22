Honk Kong jewellery export increases 19.4% in January vs last year

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
Yesterday
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
Honk Kong jewellery export increases 19.4% in January vs last year
From November 2020 to January 2021, shipments of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares rose 13.6 per cent versus November 2019 - January 2020.
Hong Kong posted its first exports growth in 2020 in November since the onslaught of COVID-19. Overall exports were up 44 per cent in January 2021.
A Government spokesman said that the value of merchandise exports registered a substantial increase in January 2021 against the low base of comparison a year earlier. While this suggests that the stronger growth momentum that started in the latter part of last year has continued in January, the figure is partly distorted by the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year, which fell in mid-February this year but in late January last year, he noted adding that a clearer picture of the underlying situation can thus be ascertained by analysing the trade figures for January and February combined when available.
“Looking ahead, the Mainland economy is expected to grow strongly, while import demand of the advanced markets should recover further if their epidemic situation gradually stabilises. These developments will bode well for Hong Kong's exports of goods in the near term. Yet, the evolving China-US relations and geopolitical tensions continue to warrant attention. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the spokesman said.
