Honk Kong jewellery export increases 19.4% in January vs last year

Today News

The data from the Census and Statistics Department indicated that Hong Kong’s jewellery exports were up 19.4 per cent y-on-y in January 2021, reflecting sustained recovery since November last year.

From November 2020 to January 2021, shipments of jewellery, goldsmiths’ and silversmiths’ wares rose 13.6 per cent versus November 2019 - January 2020.

Hong Kong posted its first exports growth in 2020 in November since the onslaught of COVID-19. Overall exports were up 44 per cent in January 2021.

A Government spokesman said that the value of merchandise exports registered a substantial increase in January 2021 against the low base of comparison a year earlier. While this suggests that the stronger growth momentum that started in the latter part of last year has continued in January, the figure is partly distorted by the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year, which fell in mid-February this year but in late January last year, he noted adding that a clearer picture of the underlying situation can thus be ascertained by analysing the trade figures for January and February combined when available.

“Looking ahead, the Mainland economy is expected to grow strongly, while import demand of the advanced markets should recover further if their epidemic situation gradually stabilises. These developments will bode well for Hong Kong's exports of goods in the near term. Yet, the evolving China-US relations and geopolitical tensions continue to warrant attention. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the spokesman said.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





