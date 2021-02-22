ALROSA puts up an exceptional 242-carat diamond for the 100th auction

Image credit: ALROSA

In honor of the 100th anniversary auction of special-sized diamonds, ALROSA is putting up for auction one of the largest jewelry-quality crystals produced by the group since 2000. The last time a lot of this level was put up for open sale was five years ago, the company press-service reported.The anniversary auction No. 100 will be held on March 22, 2021. The flagship of the range is a 242.31-carat gem-quality crystal with dimensions of 21.7 x 31.3 x 41.9 mm. The viewings will be held at the ALROSA trade representative office in Dubai from March 14 to 21."Diamonds of this level, from which diamonds larger than 100 carats can potentially be created, are extremely rare in nature. Even less often they get to the auction: according to the law, all diamonds extracted in Russia larger than 50 carats are subject to state expertise for redemption to the state fund, but even if it is possible to sell them on the open market, we prefer to do this, having previously cut the diamond into a diamond. Therefore, today we are especially pleased to present this exceptional lot as part of our 100th international auction, which takes place in the anniversary year of the 25th anniversary of the Unified Sales Organization of ALROSA," said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy General Director of ALROSA.Two more very large diamonds weighing 190.74 carats and 136.21 carats will be on display in Dubai, as well as an additional assortment of diamonds weighing from 10.8 carats.According to Russian law, diamonds weighing 10.8 carats or more - the so called special-size diamonds- are sold exclusively at international auctions. The first such auction was held by the United Sales Organization ALROSA in Moscow in 2003.