ALROSA puts up an exceptional 242-carat diamond for the 100th auction

Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
Today
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
ALROSA puts up an exceptional 242-carat diamond for the 100th auction
Image credit: ALROSA
In honor of the 100th anniversary auction of special-sized diamonds, ALROSA is putting up for auction one of the largest jewelry-quality crystals produced by the group since 2000. The last time a lot of this level was put up for open sale was five years ago, the company press-service reported.
The anniversary auction No. 100 will be held on March 22, 2021. The flagship of the range is a 242.31-carat gem-quality crystal with dimensions of 21.7 x 31.3 x 41.9 mm. The viewings will be held at the ALROSA trade representative office in Dubai from March 14 to 21.
"Diamonds of this level, from which diamonds larger than 100 carats can potentially be created, are extremely rare in nature. Even less often they get to the auction: according to the law, all diamonds extracted in Russia larger than 50 carats are subject to state expertise for redemption to the state fund, but even if it is possible to sell them on the open market, we prefer to do this, having previously cut the diamond into a diamond. Therefore, today we are especially pleased to present this exceptional lot as part of our 100th international auction, which takes place in the anniversary year of the 25th anniversary of the Unified Sales Organization of ALROSA," said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy General Director of ALROSA.
Two more very large diamonds weighing 190.74 carats and 136.21 carats will be on display in Dubai, as well as an additional assortment of diamonds weighing from 10.8 carats.
According to Russian law, diamonds weighing 10.8 carats or more - the so called special-size diamonds- are sold exclusively at international auctions. The first such auction was held by the United Sales Organization ALROSA in Moscow in 2003.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished