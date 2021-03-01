Rio Tinto expands its COVID-19 testing program at Diavik diamond mine

To further reduce the risk of COVID-19 to its workforce and local communities, Rio Tinto is expanding its testing program at the Diavik diamond mine by introducing both point of pickup and mid-rotation COVID-19 testing for workers.

Results are received within 15 minutes, allowing medical professionals to identify and isolate presumptive positive cases, including asymptomatic individuals, before they travel to the mine. All other precautionary measures including PCR testing on arrival and prior to departure, health screening, physical distancing, increased hygiene measures and the use of facial barriers are still in effect.

Diavik Diamond Mine president and COO Richard Storrie said: “We will continue to support the public health response that has been put in place by the Northwest Territories government, including vaccination efforts.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



