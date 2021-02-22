Mountain Province announced plan for restart of operations at Gahcho Kué mine

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. reported that the ramp-up to resume operations at the Gahcho Kué Mine had begun.

The mine suspended production related activities on February 6 after experiencing several cases of COVID-19.

Stuart Brown, the Company's President and CEO, commented: “Plans to mitigate the loss of production are being assessed and will continue to be reviewed over the coming weeks. It is important to keep our focus on maintaining a safe and secure site while balancing the need to make up for lost production as we navigate our way through the pandemic.”



