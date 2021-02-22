Botswana Diamonds applies for kimberlite concessions in Zimbabwe

Today News

Aim-listed diamond exploration company, Botswana Diamonds has applied for kimberlite concessions in the North West of Zimbabwe.

Company managing director James Campbell told Rough & Polished that the application was lodged late last year.

Asked whether they are going to partner with the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) or a local group to explore for diamonds should they receive the licenses, he said: “ZCDC are our preferred partner along with a local group if at all possible.”

Zimbabwean law states that interested diamond miners in the country should partner with one of ZCDC, Alrosa, RZM Murowa (formerly RioZim) or Anjin.

Botswana Diamonds had previously signed a memorandum of understating with Vast Resources to develop Zimbabwe’s diamond potential.

The company has a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with Vast to develop a concession in the Marange diamond fields.

Zimbabwe is heavily underexplored, but Alrosa recently established a joint venture company with ZCDC known as Alrosa Zimbabwe to prospect for diamonds in the country.

Alrosa Zimbabwe currently holds 25 prospecting concessions and is expecting to receive 15 more by early March.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





