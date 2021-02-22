Botswana Diamonds applies for kimberlite concessions in Zimbabwe

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
Yesterday
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
Botswana Diamonds applies for kimberlite concessions in Zimbabwe
Company managing director James Campbell told Rough & Polished that the application was lodged late last year.
Asked whether they are going to partner with the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) or a local group to explore for diamonds should they receive the licenses, he said: “ZCDC are our preferred partner along with a local group if at all possible.”
Zimbabwean law states that interested diamond miners in the country should partner with one of ZCDC, Alrosa, RZM Murowa (formerly RioZim) or Anjin.
Botswana Diamonds had previously signed a memorandum of understating with Vast Resources to develop Zimbabwe’s diamond potential.
The company has a special purpose vehicle (SPV) with Vast to develop a concession in the Marange diamond fields.
Zimbabwe is heavily underexplored, but Alrosa recently established a joint venture company with ZCDC known as Alrosa Zimbabwe to prospect for diamonds in the country.
Alrosa Zimbabwe currently holds 25 prospecting concessions and is expecting to receive 15 more by early March.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished