Lucapa recovers 19th +100ct from Lulo

Lucapa Diamond has recovered the 19th +100 carat diamond from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola.

The 114 carat Type IIa D-colour white diamond was recovered from Mining Block 46 (MB46), making it the third +100 carat diamond unearthed from the block in the last eight weeks.

“The frequency of recovery of these high-value +100 carat stones from MB46, highlights the

prospectivity of the Canguige catchment and adjacent priority kimberlites,” said Lucapa.

“To date, MB46 has averaged one +100 carat diamond recovered for every [about] 33,000 bcm’s of gravel processed. This is the best occurrence rate for any block mined to date at Lulo, including the prolific MB08.”

It also said that preparations are underway to continue bulk sampling the priority kimberlites as the wet season in Angola draws to a close.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





