Nirav Modi to be extradited to India

Today News

A UK magistrates' court on 25 Feb 2021 ordered the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in India in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, as per media reports.

“I am satisfied on the evidence that a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering is established,” said judge Samuel Goozee, as he read out parts of his judgment in court and concluded that he will send his ruling to the UK's secretary of state, Priti Patel.

The home secretary's order rarely goes against the court's conclusions, as she has to consider only some very narrow bars to Nirav Modi was running a Ponzi-like scheme.

Whatever the ministerial decision, Nirav Modi has up to 14 days within which to approach the high court and seek leave to appeal after the home secretary's decision.

Any appeal, if granted, will be heard at the administrative division of the high court in London. The UK court today held that Nirav Modi will not be denied justice if he is extradited to India. The judge dismissed Nirav Modi's "mental health concerns" and said they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





