Nirav Modi to be extradited to India

Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
Today
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
Nirav Modi to be extradited to India
“I am satisfied on the evidence that a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering is established,” said judge Samuel Goozee, as he read out parts of his judgment in court and concluded that he will send his ruling to the UK's secretary of state, Priti Patel.
The home secretary's order rarely goes against the court's conclusions, as she has to consider only some very narrow bars to Nirav Modi was running a Ponzi-like scheme.
Whatever the ministerial decision, Nirav Modi has up to 14 days within which to approach the high court and seek leave to appeal after the home secretary's decision.
Any appeal, if granted, will be heard at the administrative division of the high court in London. The UK court today held that Nirav Modi will not be denied justice if he is extradited to India. The judge dismissed Nirav Modi's "mental health concerns" and said they are not unusual in a man in his circumstances.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished