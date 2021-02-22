Indian worker finds 14.9 ct diamond in MP’s Panna district

Today News

A labourer Ramkrishna Vishwakarma found a 14.9 carats diamond with an estimated worth of US$ 96,139.96 from a shallow diamond mine in the Krishna Kalyanpur belt in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, according to a report in etvbharat.com.

Ramkrishna, a resident of the NMDC colony, along with his seven colleagues started the mine on a piece of land that he had taken on lease from the diamond office.

So far three diamonds have been fished out from the mine in the last 3 days. Earlier on Monday, a labourer had recovered two diamonds simultaneously.

All the diamonds have been handed over to the diamond office and they will be put up for auction next month.

The diamond officer said eleven and a half per cent royalty will be deducted and the rest of the money will be given to the labourer. The officer also urged other labourers of the district to set up a diamond mine.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





