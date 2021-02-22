Indian worker finds 14.9 ct diamond in MP’s Panna district

Exclusive
Botswana Diamonds deal with Diamexstrat, Burgundy more extensive than that with Alrosa – Campbell
Botswana Diamonds recently entered into a cooperation agreement with Diamexstrat Botswana and its partner, Burgundy to fund exploration of its prospecting licence assets in the southern African country. Company managing director James Campbell told Rough&Polished's...
Today
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
Indian worker finds 14.9 ct diamond in MP’s Panna district
Ramkrishna, a resident of the NMDC colony, along with his seven colleagues started the mine on a piece of land that he had taken on lease from the diamond office.
So far three diamonds have been fished out from the mine in the last 3 days. Earlier on Monday, a labourer had recovered two diamonds simultaneously.
All the diamonds have been handed over to the diamond office and they will be put up for auction next month.
The diamond officer said eleven and a half per cent royalty will be deducted and the rest of the money will be given to the labourer. The officer also urged other labourers of the district to set up a diamond mine.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished