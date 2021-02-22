Lucapa realises $3.7mln from Lulo diamonds sale

Lucapa Diamond has sold 1,040 carats from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine in Angola for $3.7 million or $3,525 per carat.

"This is our third run of mine rough parcel sold this calendar year from our two mines and we continue to see good prices for our premium production," said company managing director, Stephen Wetherall.

Aggregated sales from Lulo and Mothae in the calendar year 2021 amount to $15.1 million from 9,989 carats at $1,516 per carat.

Lucapa's first diamond sale of 2021 from Lulo raked in $5.9 million.

A rough diamond parcel of 4,273 carats was sold for $1,375 per carat.

Lucapa also recovered two +100 carat diamonds at Lulo last month.

The diamonds were unearthed from Mining Block 46 (MB46).



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





