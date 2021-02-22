Lucapa realises $3.7mln from Lulo diamonds sale

Exclusive
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Lucapa realises $3.7mln from Lulo diamonds sale
"This is our third run of mine rough parcel sold this calendar year from our two mines and we continue to see good prices for our premium production," said company managing director, Stephen Wetherall.
Aggregated sales from Lulo and Mothae in the calendar year 2021 amount to $15.1 million from 9,989 carats at $1,516 per carat.
Lucapa's first diamond sale of 2021 from Lulo raked in $5.9 million.
A rough diamond parcel of 4,273 carats was sold for $1,375 per carat.
Lucapa also recovered two +100 carat diamonds at Lulo last month.
The diamonds were unearthed from Mining Block 46 (MB46).
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished