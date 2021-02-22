De Beers' core earnings drop 25% to $417 mln

Exclusive
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
De Beers' core earnings drop 25% to $417 mln
Anglo American, which has an 85% stake in De Beers said the diamond giant's total revenue decreased by 27% to $3.4 billion in 2020 from the previous year's $4.6 billion with rough diamond sales falling by 30% to $2.8 billion compared to $4 billion in 2019.
Anglo said the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted De Beers' brand sales in 2020, with large-scale store closures in Asia in the first quarter, followed by western markets in the second quarter and beyond.
"However, both De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark™ saw a strong recovery in sales as restrictions eased and stores reopened," it said.
Anglo said De Beers' rough diamond production dropped by 18% to 25.1 million carats compared to 30.8 million carats, a year earlier in response to lower demand due to the pandemic and the COVID–19 related shutdowns in southern Africa during the first half of the year.
Despite the reduction in production volumes, unit costs decreased by 10% to $57 per carat from $63 per carat in 2019 owing to cost-saving measures and favourable exchange rates that have resulted in a higher mining margin of 54%.
Meanwhile, De Beers' production guidance for 2021 is 32–34 million carats, subject to trading conditions, the extent of further COVID-19-related disruptions and ongoing operational challenges.
"The higher production is driven by an expected increase in ore and improved grade performance at both Jwaneng and Venetia," said Anglo.
"Unit cost guidance is [about] $55/ct, reflecting the increase in production volumes and the benefits of the restructuring undertaken in 2020."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished