Alrosa Zim bemoans excessive bureaucracy to obtain exploration concessions

Alrosa Zimbabwe, a unit of Russia’s diamond giant, Alrosa has reportedly raised complaints around red tape in applications for exploration concessions and other authorisations in the southern African country.

Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources, that executives from the local unit recently met with the Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and expressed their displeasure with the excessive bureaucracy.

Alrosa Zimbabwe currently holds 25 prospecting concessions and is expecting to receive another 15 by end of this month to early March.

Alrosa has a 70% stake in Alrosa Zim while the remaining 30%t is owned by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

Alrosa Zim said last year that it had begun preliminary exploration work for commercially viable primary diamond deposits in Zimbabwe.

The Ministry of Mines was said to have finalised the issuance of the requisite special grants.

The special grants are in the provinces of Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





