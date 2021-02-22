Petra to commence implementation of business restructuring

Today News

Petra Diamonds is expected to commence the implementation of the company’s restructuring from early this month.

“…the company is pleased to announce that the scheme conditions effective date has occurred,” it said in a brief statement.

“Accordingly, implementation of the restructuring has commenced and it is expected that the restructuring effective date will occur on Wednesday 10 March 2021.”

Petra started a strategic review of its capital structure last year to find ways to clear a senior secured loan note of $650-million, which is due for repayment by May 1, 2022.

Key features of the restructuring include a partial reinstatement of the notes debt and the contribution by holders of the existing notes of $30 million in new money, each to take the form of new senior secured second-lien notes.

It is expected that the new notes will amount to about $337 million.

The restructuring will also see the conversion of the remainder of the notes debt into equity, which will result in the noteholders holding 91% of the enlarged share capital of Petra.

Petra’s investors ratified plans to restructure the business last January.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





