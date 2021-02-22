Polished diamond prices show steady gains during the final quarter of 2020

Exclusive
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Polished diamond prices show steady gains during the final quarter of 2020
According to the report, the new year began on a positive note, with price movements during the period Oct-Dec 2020 providing reasons for optimism. Retail demand trended positively due to consumer optimism and the relaxation in COVID flight restrictions during the third quarter, leading to healthy holiday season demand, stabilizing and improving average prices for diamonds.
Strategies by De Beers and ALROSA, coupled with marketing initiatives by the Natural Diamond Council helped mitigate stress in the pipeline while fueling consumer demand, adds the report.
On average, price changes during the quarter were moderate but in a positive direction. The average price of round diamonds increased by 0.79% while that of fancy-cut diamonds rose by 1.15%. However, the growth was not uniform in both the categories due to differences in the various size groups within each category.
The categories showing the largest price gains included smaller stones and 5-caraters, while 4-caraters fell by 2.75% on average. Prices in the popular 1-carat category improved only slightly, by 0.21%.
With Fancy-Cut diamonds, the highest growth was in the larger stone categories, with 5-ct stones showing a whopping 4.37% appreciation. Volatile price with higher color/clarity combinations showed strong growth, while lower colors and clarities tended to decline in value.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished