Polished diamond prices show steady gains during the final quarter of 2020

Today News

UNI Diamonds, a fintech company presents the Natural Diamond (NDP) Quarterly Price Report, compiled from the 120 leading diamond trading companies from around the world, as per the press release from the company.

According to the report, the new year began on a positive note, with price movements during the period Oct-Dec 2020 providing reasons for optimism. Retail demand trended positively due to consumer optimism and the relaxation in COVID flight restrictions during the third quarter, leading to healthy holiday season demand, stabilizing and improving average prices for diamonds.

Strategies by De Beers and ALROSA, coupled with marketing initiatives by the Natural Diamond Council helped mitigate stress in the pipeline while fueling consumer demand, adds the report.

On average, price changes during the quarter were moderate but in a positive direction. The average price of round diamonds increased by 0.79% while that of fancy-cut diamonds rose by 1.15%. However, the growth was not uniform in both the categories due to differences in the various size groups within each category.

The categories showing the largest price gains included smaller stones and 5-caraters, while 4-caraters fell by 2.75% on average. Prices in the popular 1-carat category improved only slightly, by 0.21%.

With Fancy-Cut diamonds, the highest growth was in the larger stone categories, with 5-ct stones showing a whopping 4.37% appreciation. Volatile price with higher color/clarity combinations showed strong growth, while lower colors and clarities tended to decline in value.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





