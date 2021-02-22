Exclusive
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
Embracing digitalization helps Chinese brands thrive in 2020
Chow Tai Fook (CTF) built a smart retail ecosystem that focused on physical stores, supported by online sales and enabled by tool applications, and featuring O2O interaction for attracting customers. In addition to traditional e-commerce platforms such as online flagship stores, Tmall, JD.com etc., CTF promoted online and offline, CloudSales 365 and Cloud Kiosk, which increased its year-on-year growth rate to 67.1% in e-commerce, and 12.0% in sales volume in Chinese mainland.
Another major retailer, Lukfook Group also has announced that its e-commerce business performed well in the mainland market, with a year-on-year increase of 54% for its quarterly sales in the fourth quarter of 2020,
In additon, Chow Tai Seng, among many others, achieved ballooning e-commerce sales through new marketing methods such as live commerce.
In China, the first three quarters of 2020, the self-operated e-commerce business achieved for 20.97% of operating income. In the third quarter, self-operated e-commerce business achieved a year-on-year increase in operating income of 159.95%.
Through digital marketing, China was not only able to build online sales channels, but also to raise consumers’ brand awareness through marketing platforms.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished