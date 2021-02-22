China’s jewellery market grows rapidly post pandemic

Exclusive
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
China’s jewellery market grows rapidly post pandemic
According to the report, from 2016 to 2020, the retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery products dipped from 0.9% to 0.6%, reaching 237.6 billion yuan in 2020. Since 2018, the monthly retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery products by enterprises above the designated size had been lower than the same period in the preceding years.
However, post-pandemic in 2020, the retail sales of gold, silver and jewellery products by enterprises above designated size showed a y-o-y growth since July, peaking at 25% in November, the highest monthly figure in the year.
In July 2020, when jewellery consumption began to rebound, sales in the fourth quarter exceeded that in the same period in 2018. Sales in November 2020 even surpassed that in the same period in 2015, reaching 25.8 billion yuan, a record high for November in the past six years.
Due to the steps taken to control the pandemic, the majority of jewellery stores in China that shut down in the first quarter resumed operations in the second quarter, and the retail confidence gradually builds up.
Jewellery stores in the mainland, as well as in Hong Kong and Macau saw an extraordinary performance. The overall robust sales in the mainland market propelled the persistently sluggish sales in the Hong Kong and Macau markets.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished