Lucara eyes debt financing for Karowe underground expansion

Lucara Diamond is actively exploring opportunities to arrange debt financing for the underground expansion for those amounts which are expected to exceed the Company's cash flow from operations during the construction period.

The underground expansion programme has an estimated capital cost of $514 million and five years of development.

Lucara spent $18.7 million on project execution activities during the year ended December 31, 2020.

The funds were spent on-site earthworks (consisting of laydown preparation and clearing of shaft and surface infrastructure locations), geotechnical test pitting and drilling, and completion of two pilot holes at the shaft locations, a 746-metre hole for the ventilation shaft and a 768-metre hole for the production shaft.

The miner also completed on-site earthworks and geotechnical studies by using local contractors while the State of Emergency remained in effect in Botswana.

Botswana recently granted a 25-year extension to the Karowe Mine License to 2046, sufficient to cover the remaining open-pit life (to 2026) and the expected life of the proposed underground expansion, currently planned to 2040.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





