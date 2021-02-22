Lucapa recovers 215 ct diamond from Mothae

The 215 carat diamond recovered at Mothae (uncleaned) Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 215-carat diamond from its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.The stone is the largest top-colour white diamond and fifth +100 carat diamond recovered at the Mothae mine since commercial diamond mining operations commenced in 2019.This 215-carat diamond follows the recovery of a 101-carat diamond in December 2020."The continued recovery of large diamonds at Mothae validates the recent investment decision to expand capacity at the mine," said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.Lucapa has now produced 23 +100 carat diamonds, four of which are greater than 200 carats, from both Mothae and Lulo mines.The miner said it seeks to further increase the frequency in the recovery of large and valuable diamonds."This objective is the primary rationale for Lucapa's additional foreign direct investment that will see diamond production increase at Mothae by the end of Q1 2021," it said."In addition, the implementation of the new marketing channel, whereby Mothae will now benefit from a significant share of the margins beyond the mine gate, will see Mothae benefit to a much greater extent from its niche production."