Lucapa recovers 215 ct diamond from Mothae

‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Lucapa recovers 215 ct diamond from Mothae
The 215 carat diamond recovered at Mothae (uncleaned) Image credit: Lucapa Diamond
Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 215-carat diamond from its 70%-owned Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.
The stone is the largest top-colour white diamond and fifth +100 carat diamond recovered at the Mothae mine since commercial diamond mining operations commenced in 2019.
This 215-carat diamond follows the recovery of a 101-carat diamond in December 2020.
"The continued recovery of large diamonds at Mothae validates the recent investment decision to expand capacity at the mine," said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
Lucapa has now produced 23 +100 carat diamonds, four of which are greater than 200 carats, from both Mothae and Lulo mines.
The miner said it seeks to further increase the frequency in the recovery of large and valuable diamonds.
"This objective is the primary rationale for Lucapa's additional foreign direct investment that will see diamond production increase at Mothae by the end of Q1 2021," it said.
"In addition, the implementation of the new marketing channel, whereby Mothae will now benefit from a significant share of the margins beyond the mine gate, will see Mothae benefit to a much greater extent from its niche production."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished