GIA counters counterfeit inscriptions

‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
GIA counters counterfeit inscriptions
Recently, Gemological Institute of America (GIA) encountered a number of stones that did not match the GIA report submitted with them.
The newly submitted stones were either laboratory-grown diamonds or treated natural diamonds, falsely inscribed with GIA report numbers.
The newly submitted stones had the following commonalities: (1) the weights and grading parameters of the original and newly submitted diamonds were close to each other; and (2) the newly submitted diamonds were inscribed with counterfeit inscriptions of the original GIA report number.
Consistent with GIA’s mission to protect consumers and ensure their trust in gems and jewelry, the Institute overwrites the counterfeit inscription with Xs; issues a new, accurate report; and inscribes the newly submitted stone with the number of the new report and, when appropriate, the phrase ‘Laboratory-Grown.’
