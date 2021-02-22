GIA counters counterfeit inscriptions

Image credit: GIA

Recently, Gemological Institute of America (GIA) encountered a number of stones that did not match the GIA report submitted with them.The newly submitted stones were either laboratory-grown diamonds or treated natural diamonds, falsely inscribed with GIA report numbers.The newly submitted stones had the following commonalities: (1) the weights and grading parameters of the original and newly submitted diamonds were close to each other; and (2) the newly submitted diamonds were inscribed with counterfeit inscriptions of the original GIA report number.Consistent with GIA’s mission to protect consumers and ensure their trust in gems and jewelry, the Institute overwrites the counterfeit inscription with Xs; issues a new, accurate report; and inscribes the newly submitted stone with the number of the new report and, when appropriate, the phrase ‘Laboratory-Grown.’