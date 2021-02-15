Winners of Russian Diamond Line 2020 receive their awards

Exclusive
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Winners of Russian Diamond Line 2020 receive their awards
The Wind in the Garden Brooch Image credit: Izmestiev Diamonds
Recently, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) hosted an exhibition displaying collections of jewelry from Russia’s leading brands and jewelry artists, as well as the creative achievements of the finalists and laureates of the Russian Diamond Line – 2020 Contest.
Opening the exhibition, Suren Vardanyan, Vice-President of the MCCI wished the participants of the exhibition creative success, noting that the jewelry industry is leading in attracting direct investments.
Alexey Shcherbina, Chairman of the Guild of Jewelry Exporters at the MCCI, publisher of the Jewellery Review magazine and initiator of the Russian Diamond Line Contest, said: “For the first time since Faberge, our craftsmen receive awards at the most famous professional contests. Here we have the best of the best. The laureates of our contest have become prize winners of international competitions many times. The main mission of this project is to further promote domestic jewelry products outside this region and beyond the borders of this country."
The Moscow Jewelry Podium exhibition featured jewelry produced by CLUEV, Selikhov Diamonds, Chamovskikh, Russian Gems, Violet, Kristall Mechty and others.
23 works by Russian jewelers were among the finalists and laureates of the Russian Diamond Line Contest. The Grand Prix was awarded to the Wind in the Garden brooch from the Japanese Garden collection produced by Izmestiev Diamonds.
The Empress' Secret (graced with a 21.42-carat Paraiba tourmaline) and Temptation (featuring an 18-carat green diamond) rings from Selikhov Diamonds attracted attention due to the beauty of their natural stones.
Spectacular emeralds of rare color and size have adorned the Great Power parure from the Chamovskikh Jewelry House displaying amazing quality of workmanship and a unique design.
The jewelry pieces of the Russian Diamond Line laureates will take part in the most prestigious global jewelry design contests, so the success of the best Russian masters will have further continuation.
Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished