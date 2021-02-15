Winners of Russian Diamond Line 2020 receive their awards

The Wind in the Garden Brooch Image credit: Izmestiev Diamonds

Recently, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) hosted an exhibition displaying collections of jewelry from Russia’s leading brands and jewelry artists, as well as the creative achievements of the finalists and laureates of the Russian Diamond Line – 2020 Contest.Opening the exhibition, Suren Vardanyan, Vice-President of the MCCI wished the participants of the exhibition creative success, noting that the jewelry industry is leading in attracting direct investments.Alexey Shcherbina, Chairman of the Guild of Jewelry Exporters at the MCCI, publisher of the Jewellery Review magazine and initiator of the Russian Diamond Line Contest, said: “For the first time since Faberge, our craftsmen receive awards at the most famous professional contests. Here we have the best of the best. The laureates of our contest have become prize winners of international competitions many times. The main mission of this project is to further promote domestic jewelry products outside this region and beyond the borders of this country."The Moscow Jewelry Podium exhibition featured jewelry produced by CLUEV, Selikhov Diamonds, Chamovskikh, Russian Gems, Violet, Kristall Mechty and others.23 works by Russian jewelers were among the finalists and laureates of the Russian Diamond Line Contest. The Grand Prix was awarded to the Wind in the Garden brooch from the Japanese Garden collection produced by Izmestiev Diamonds.The Empress' Secret (graced with a 21.42-carat Paraiba tourmaline) and Temptation (featuring an 18-carat green diamond) rings from Selikhov Diamonds attracted attention due to the beauty of their natural stones.Spectacular emeralds of rare color and size have adorned the Great Power parure from the Chamovskikh Jewelry House displaying amazing quality of workmanship and a unique design.The jewelry pieces of the Russian Diamond Line laureates will take part in the most prestigious global jewelry design contests, so the success of the best Russian masters will have further continuation.