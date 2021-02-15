Lucara core earnings plunge on lower revenues

Exclusive
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
Yesterday
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Lucara core earnings plunge on lower revenues
The company, which mines diamonds at Karowe mine, in Botswana realised $125.3 million in revenue for the year ending December 31, 2020, compared with $192.5 million, a year earlier.
The company said its revenue was impacted by challenging market conditions, a longer ramp-up for production and polished sales in the latter half of 2020 under the HB supply agreement.
Lucara said revenue from certain polished diamonds from its highest value stones, which would have been recorded as revenue in 2020, is now expected to be realised in 2021.
During the year ended December 31, 2020, Lucara sold 373,748 carats at an average price of $335 carat.
Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas said the measures that the company took early in the pandemic, including the decision not to sell rough diamonds over +10.8 carats after the first quarter, helped protect and support prices for large, high-value diamonds that account for more than 70% of the company's revenues.
"These efforts in conjunction with our transformational supply agreement with HB Antwerp executed in July resulted in strong price recoveries by Q4, a trend which has continued into 2021," she said.
"The recent recovery of two, high value +300 carat stones continue to highlight the extraordinary nature of the Karowe resource and underpin the rationale for underground expansion, extending our mine life out to at least 2040."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished