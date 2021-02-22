De Beers increases diamond prices – again

Exclusive
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
22 february 2021
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
De Beers increases diamond prices – again
Bloomberg cited unnamed sources as saying that De Beers lifted prices by about 4%.
Demand for rough diamonds had been showing positive trends since the fourth quarter of 2020, and encouraging levels of consumer demand for diamond jewellery continued during the holiday season in the US, while China also performed well.
De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver said early this month that the group registered growth in demand for rough diamonds at the first cycle of the year as mid-stream customers sought to restock and to fill orders from retail businesses.
"Sales of rough diamonds are also being supported by expected demand ahead of Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day," he said then.
"While risks to recovery as a result of ongoing restrictions on the movement of both people and goods persist, we have been encouraged by demand conditions."
De Beers continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the first sales cycle of 2021, with the Sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration.
The diamond giant accrued $650 million from the first sales cycle of 2021 compared to $551 million, a year earlier or $452 million the previous month.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished