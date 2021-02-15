Zim probes acquittal of Israeli national in $2,5mln diamond case – report

Exclusive
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
Yesterday
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Zim probes acquittal of Israeli national in $2,5mln diamond case – report
Klein was charged with dealing in precious minerals and violating the Immigration Act following his arrest on March 17, 2012, at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on his way to South Africa.
The presiding magistrate acquitted Klein after his lawyer tendered a document written in Arabic as 'proof' that the accused was licensed to deal in diamonds.
An unnamed source cited by The Herald said that there were queries over the prosecution team's willingness to admit the document.
"The document written in a foreign language suspected to be Arabic was admitted into the record without it having been authenticated in terms of the applicable law in such cases or being translated into English, which is the official court language," said the nameless source.
"It is understood that the trial magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa admitted into the record the foreign document purportedly as a diamond license, notwithstanding the fact that it appeared to be written in Arabic.
"The document was also tendered by the defense lawyer and admitted into the record as a photocopy. The prosecution did not object to this anomaly and the authenticity of the document remains a mystery."
The head of SACU Tabani Vusa Mpofu acknowledged that investigations were being instituted over the matter, but refused to disclose details of the investigation.
"It is premature to disclose details of such an investigation. I cannot comment on that case as of now," he was quoted as saying.
Klein was not given his diamonds back following the acquittal.
His lawyers were allegedly making efforts to get the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, which held the diamonds, to release them.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished