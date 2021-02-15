Boaz Moldawsky elected President of the Israel Diamond Exchange

Exclusive
‘By democratizing luxury, lab-grown diamonds are heading towards opening the widest consumer base globally the diamond industry has ever experienced’, asserts Amish Shah, President, ALTR Created Diamonds
A third-generation diamantaire, Amish Shah, President of ALTR Created Diamonds and pioneer of the lab-grown diamond market has never been afraid to challenge the status quo. After gaining experience, through his family business in the diamond industry...
Yesterday
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Boaz Moldawsky elected President of the Israel Diamond Exchange
Boaz Moldawsky, a second-generation diamantaire, whose family was among the founders of the Israeli diamond industry, is the joint CEO of the Moldawsky Group. He has served as Vice President of the Israel Diamond Exchange and Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute.
Moldawsky (54) replaces Yoram Dvash, who served as IDE President. The elections also voted in 16 members of the IDE Board of Directors.
Boaz Moldawsky said: “The members of the Diamond Exchange have chosen an experienced and responsible management. It is an honor and privilege for me to lead the exchange in the coming years, and especially during such a complex and challenging period for the industry. The Diamond Exchange represents a key sector of the Israeli economy and I am convinced that we will bring it to renewed growth.”
