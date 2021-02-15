Boaz Moldawsky elected President of the Israel Diamond Exchange

Yesterday, Boaz Moldawsky was declared the new President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE). Moldawsky served as IDE Vice President and IDI Chairman.Boaz Moldawsky, a second-generation diamantaire, whose family was among the founders of the Israeli diamond industry, is the joint CEO of the Moldawsky Group. He has served as Vice President of the Israel Diamond Exchange and Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute.Moldawsky (54) replaces Yoram Dvash, who served as IDE President. The elections also voted in 16 members of the IDE Board of Directors.Boaz Moldawsky said: “The members of the Diamond Exchange have chosen an experienced and responsible management. It is an honor and privilege for me to lead the exchange in the coming years, and especially during such a complex and challenging period for the industry. The Diamond Exchange represents a key sector of the Israeli economy and I am convinced that we will bring it to renewed growth.”