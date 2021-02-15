Moscow will host Women's Business - the world's first exhibition of women jewelers and designers

Image credit: Ilgiz F.

The exhibition will be held on February 25 to March 6 in Moscow’s Ilgiz F. Gallery - a chamber space that allows focusing on the exclusivity of the event. This exhibition - probably for the first time in the world - will be open only to female exponents, which fully reflects the spirit of the times and is consistent with the current gender concern.The participants of this project work in different directions and styles - from natural minimalism and ethnics to architectural gothicism and modernism based on computer algorithms. They will present both products completely made by hand, and jewelry created with the help of modern technologies.Among the 20 exponents of the Women's Business Jewelry Show are Elena Okutova, Diana Gianelli, Victoria Strizhak (Vertigo Jewelry Lab), Natalia Aldukhova (P. N. Jewelry), Olga Shatrova, and other industry stakeholders.The exhibition gives an answer to the question of whether this is a women's business, and to many others, as for example: How do women see the jewelry world and How do they participate in it or Why are there 9 girls for 10 jewelry students, even though everything was different five years ago?The profession of a jeweler is traditionally considered a male one, but there are more and more women who have chosen it. An out of the box vision, attention to detail, thoroughness and patience are the most important qualities necessary for mastery. They allow women to become leaders in this field. An additional advantage is the subtlety of perception inherent in the fair sex, a clear understanding of the jewelry world and its nuances. They allow women jewelers to embody all its diversity and versatility in their creations.