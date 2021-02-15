Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
ALROSA names a large diamond mined in Yakutia as Sputnik V
Image credit: ALROSA
ALROSA has decided to name an especially large gem-quality diamond in honor of the first Russian vaccine against COVID-19. The company announced this in a press release distributed earlier this week. Named Sputnik V, the diamond weighs 100.53 carats.
The light-yellow precious stone was mined at alluvial diamond fields in Nothern Yakutia. “Rough diamonds of this size and color are true natural wonders. Therefore, we decided to name this outstanding crystal after the first Russian coronavirus vaccine, which is also a miracle created by our scientists. The vaccine itself and the fact that it was developed so fast are both exceptional. This gives us hope getting back to life as usual in the foreseeable future,” commented Sergey Ivanov, CEO of ALROSA.
The Gam-COVID-Vac combined vector vaccine developed by the N.F. Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology with support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health in August 2020. The vaccine was named “Sputnik V” after the first Soviet space satellite, which gave a new impetus to the global space research.
The alluvial deposits in northwest Yakutia, where ALROSA's subsidiary Almazy Anabara operates, are traditionally the leaders in mining of natural-colored diamonds, including those with exceptionally rare hues.