Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Founding Namdia chairperson Masiza dead at 50
Masiza’s family said he died last Monday at a private hospital in Walvis Bay after a short battle with COVID-19.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine and three children.
Masiza, who was also a legal practitioner, chaired Namdia until the end of 2019 when he was replaced by Bryan Eiseb.
Namdia, which is wholly owned by the Namibian government, came about in 2016 following an agreement between Windhoek and De Beers.
As part of the agreement, the Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) would be channeling 15% of stones produced by Namdeb Holdings to Namdia until 2026.
The company’s purchase entitlement declined by about 13% to 262,633 carats in 2019.
This decline in purchase entitlement saw its sales revenue going down by 16% to $140.2 million in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished