Norilsk Nickel: The planned investments in the Murmansk Region reach about $1 bn

Today News

Norilsk Nickel plans to invest about $ 1 billion in the Murmansk Region from 2021 to 2025. This was announced by Andrey Grachev, the company’s Vice President at the session of the Murmansk Regional Duma.

In 2020, Norilsk Nickel’s investment expenses amounted to 36.4 billion rubles. Due to the commissioning of durable means of production, tax payments to the budget of the Murmansk Region increased by 1 billion rubles. Last year, the company organized the production of precious metal concentrates based on a new technology from the dissolution residues of tube-furnace nickel powder.

“The volume of pollutant emissions last year decreased by 50 percent compared to 2015,” said Andrey Grachev.

Due to the closure of the smelting shop in the village of Nikel, the company developed corporate social programs focused both on further employment of workers and their release. “The company’s actual expenses for the mentioned initiatives in 2020 reached about 540 million rubles,” said Norilsk Nickel’s Vice President Andrey Grachev.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





