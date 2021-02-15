Mountain Province announced the sale of exceptional quality rough diamond

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the upcoming sale of the largest gem quality diamond recovered to date from the Gahcho Kué mine, located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

The diamond is a 157.38 carat gem of exceptional quality. Named "Polaris" after the North Star, this diamond exhibits a rare natural blue fluorescence that echoes its Canadian Arctic origins.

Reid Mackie, the Company's Vice President Diamond Marketing said, "We are thrilled to offer Polaris at our upcoming February sale. It is an extraordinary stone, recovered at the end of an extraordinary year. Polaris, the North Star, is an enduring touch point of light for those navigating under northern skies. It remains a celestial constant as the earth rotates and the seasons change. We take inspiration from this stone and the beautiful light suspended within it, as we, our customers, and indeed the world, navigate forward to more positive times."

Polaris will be offered for sale at Mountain Province's second sale of the year at Bonas Group's offices in Antwerp. Included in the offering are more than thirty, high quality gd +10.8 carat rough diamonds as well as the Company's customary run-of-mine assortments.

Viewings will be held from February 22 with the sale closing on March 5 via online tender.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





