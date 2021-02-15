Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Mountain Province announced the sale of exceptional quality rough diamond
The diamond is a 157.38 carat gem of exceptional quality. Named "Polaris" after the North Star, this diamond exhibits a rare natural blue fluorescence that echoes its Canadian Arctic origins.
Reid Mackie, the Company's Vice President Diamond Marketing said, "We are thrilled to offer Polaris at our upcoming February sale. It is an extraordinary stone, recovered at the end of an extraordinary year. Polaris, the North Star, is an enduring touch point of light for those navigating under northern skies. It remains a celestial constant as the earth rotates and the seasons change. We take inspiration from this stone and the beautiful light suspended within it, as we, our customers, and indeed the world, navigate forward to more positive times."
Polaris will be offered for sale at Mountain Province's second sale of the year at Bonas Group's offices in Antwerp. Included in the offering are more than thirty, high quality gd +10.8 carat rough diamonds as well as the Company's customary run-of-mine assortments.
Viewings will be held from February 22 with the sale closing on March 5 via online tender.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished