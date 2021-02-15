Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI's four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished's Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told
TAGS next event to take place from 24 February to 1 March 2021
Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) held a very successful rough diamond tender in Dubai from the 20th to the 27th January 2021, presenting 87,000 carats of their regular productions from Southern Africa and Angola, with a value close to $60m. Around 150 companies took appointments however several companies had to cancel due to positive COVID-19 results on arrival in UAE.
TAGS extended the event by 2 days in response to the high level of demand for appointments and to allow sufficient time for analysis of the goods. Most of the visiting companies were from India as travel restrictions and quarantine regulations limited the numbers of regular attendees from other important centres.
In addition to the significant number of Large Single stones, +10ct and Z / MB range from 3grs – 10ct which are a regular feature, this month they had an increased quantity of high-quality goods in -3gr sizes, which was appreciated by their customers and hoped will be available regularly going forward. Overall, TAGS experienced extraordinarily strong demand and achieved by far the highest prices they have seen since before the COVID-19 crisis.
For the first time TAGS reported that the event closed with 100% sold. In total, around 60 companies were successful in securing goods. TAGS next Event will take place from 24th February – 1st March 2021.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished