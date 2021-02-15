Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
FCRF Report: Minor decrease in fancy color diamond prices in 2020
In Q4, the prices of all pink diamonds overall remained without a change. Blue diamond prices overall presented a 0.5% decrease in Q4, led by the vivid category that decreased by 0.6%. The prices of Yellow diamonds presented stability in all saturations, with the 3 carats segment increasing by 0.4%.
Although 2020 was challenging in terms of logistics and travel, contrary to market expectations Fancy Color Diamond prices proved to be resilient, with minor price decreases across the board. Fancy Color diamonds decreased by less than one per cent. The Yellow category decreased by 0.3%, Pinks by 0.9% and Blues by 1.3%.
FCRF Advisory Board member Eden Rachminov said: “2020 was a fascinating year; wholesalers and retailers alike had to overcome many logistical hurdles to finalize simple transactions, while demand for Fancy Color Diamonds was solid. I expect 2021 to be a bullish year for Yellows, their current price is relatively low and I think that a price increase is inevitable.”
The Fancy Color Diamond Index is published by the non-profit Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF), tracking pricing data for Yellow, Pink, and Blue fancy color diamonds in major global trading centers - Hong Kong, New York, Geneva and Tel Aviv.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished