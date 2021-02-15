FCRF Report: Minor decrease in fancy color diamond prices in 2020

The Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF) has announced the Fancy Color Diamond Index results for Q4 and a summary of 2020.

In Q4, the prices of all pink diamonds overall remained without a change. Blue diamond prices overall presented a 0.5% decrease in Q4, led by the vivid category that decreased by 0.6%. The prices of Yellow diamonds presented stability in all saturations, with the 3 carats segment increasing by 0.4%.

Although 2020 was challenging in terms of logistics and travel, contrary to market expectations Fancy Color Diamond prices proved to be resilient, with minor price decreases across the board. Fancy Color diamonds decreased by less than one per cent. The Yellow category decreased by 0.3%, Pinks by 0.9% and Blues by 1.3%.

FCRF Advisory Board member Eden Rachminov said: “2020 was a fascinating year; wholesalers and retailers alike had to overcome many logistical hurdles to finalize simple transactions, while demand for Fancy Color Diamonds was solid. I expect 2021 to be a bullish year for Yellows, their current price is relatively low and I think that a price increase is inevitable.”

The Fancy Color Diamond Index is published by the non-profit Fancy Color Research Foundation (FCRF), tracking pricing data for Yellow, Pink, and Blue fancy color diamonds in major global trading centers - Hong Kong, New York, Geneva and Tel Aviv.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





