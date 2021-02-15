Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Namdia CEO faces disciplinary action – report
The Namibian quoted Namdia board chairperson Bryan Eiseb as saying that actioned an internal investigation around various irregularities at the company end of last year.
He said the board would implement recommendations, which include the charging of Hamutenya for "a string of violations".
"We have so far appointed the chairperson and the initiator of the disciplinary hearing, but we have not decided on the date yet at this moment," said Eiseb.
The daily alleged, citing unnamed sources, that an amount of N$300 000 in state funds is involved.
Minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste said Hamutenya's disciplinary hearing was being handled by the board.
"This is entirely under the authority of the board and there is no need for the shareholder to get involved," he said.
"This is an internal issue and the board will follow the company's disciplinary procedures as usual."
Hamutenya previously served as Namibia's diamond commissioner before his move to Namdia as the chief executive in 2017.
His contract with Namdia will expire in June 2022.
