Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Petra lauds Project 2022 as it stabilises operations
The key drivers of Project 2022 are to identify bottlenecks and increase throughput capacity and capacity utilisation at all of Petra's mines while improving cost and process efficiencies.
"Project 2022 has been very successful in increasing throughput and throughput ideas are targeting an estimated annualised contribution of [about] $70 million by the end of FY 2021," it said.
"This may be negatively impacted by various factors including the very significant rainfall at Finsch and Koffiefontein in December through to February 2021, COVID-19 and Williamson remaining in care and maintenance."
Petra also said it is expected that Project 2022's cost-saving initiatives will deliver an annualised contribution of about $22 million from the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021.
"The key cost savings initiatives driving this saving are reduced water cost at Finsch, ventilation efficiency improvement at Cullinan and savings on electricity," it said.
"The design phase of the Organisational Design Review, which forms part of Project 2022, has been completed and will provide for more focused delivery of support by the various Group functions to the operations and alignment of operational structures across the different sites."
The implementation of Project 2022 was cited as one of the factors that helped Petra's profit from mining activities less exploration and corporate overhead (adjusted EBITDA), jump by 20% to $80.8 million from $67.2 million, the corresponding period last year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished