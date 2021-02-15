India’s polished diamond exports up 9.44 % in January 2021

India’s cut and polished diamond export increased 9.44 per cent registering $ 1804.83 mn during Jan 2021 as against $ 1649.14 mn exported in Jan 2020, according to provisional data released by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India.

Rough imports too increased during Jan 2021 by 64.71 per cent to $ 1256.91 mn as compared to $763.09 mn imported during Jan 2020.

During the fiscal year (April 2020-Jan 2021) polished diamond exports recorded $ 12492.75 mn from $ 16.317.61 mn exported over the same months in FY 2019 - 2020, a decrease of -23.43 per cent.

Import of rough diamonds showed a decline of -26.54 per cent recording $ 763.09 mn during April 2020 - January 2021 from $ 1256.91 mn during the period in FY 2019 - 2020.

Rough lab grown diamonds (LGDs) imports in Jan 2021 recorded $ 86.21 mn against $ 42.43 mn imported in Jan 2020, an increase of 103.20 %.

During fiscal April 2020 - January 2021, rough LGDs imported registered $ 452.43 mn against $ 293.13 mn imported during April 2019 - Jan 2020, an increase of 54.34 per cent.

Polished LGDs exports recorded $ 72.18 mn in Jan 2021 as against $ 44.15 mn in Jan 2020, an increase of 9.44 per cent.

And during fiscal April 2020 - January 2021, polished exports of LGDs was $ 558.71 mn against $ 356.16 mn imported during the same period in FY April 2019 - January 2020, an increase of 56 per cent.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





