Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
India’s polished diamond exports up 9.44 % in January 2021
Rough imports too increased during Jan 2021 by 64.71 per cent to $ 1256.91 mn as compared to $763.09 mn imported during Jan 2020.
During the fiscal year (April 2020-Jan 2021) polished diamond exports recorded $ 12492.75 mn from $ 16.317.61 mn exported over the same months in FY 2019 - 2020, a decrease of -23.43 per cent.
Import of rough diamonds showed a decline of -26.54 per cent recording $ 763.09 mn during April 2020 - January 2021 from $ 1256.91 mn during the period in FY 2019 - 2020.
Rough lab grown diamonds (LGDs) imports in Jan 2021 recorded $ 86.21 mn against $ 42.43 mn imported in Jan 2020, an increase of 103.20 %.
During fiscal April 2020 - January 2021, rough LGDs imported registered $ 452.43 mn against $ 293.13 mn imported during April 2019 - Jan 2020, an increase of 54.34 per cent.
Polished LGDs exports recorded $ 72.18 mn in Jan 2021 as against $ 44.15 mn in Jan 2020, an increase of 9.44 per cent.
And during fiscal April 2020 - January 2021, polished exports of LGDs was $ 558.71 mn against $ 356.16 mn imported during the same period in FY April 2019 - January 2020, an increase of 56 per cent.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished