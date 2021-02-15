Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Petra H1 revenue, output down due to the COVID-19 outbreak
It said the $40.4 million proceeds from the Letlapa Tala Collection of blue diamonds was offset by weaker prices following the COVID-19 outbreak and the deferral of sales to January 2021 of some 382 000 carats yielding around $30.5 million through a tender which closed on 15 January.
Company chief executive Richard Duffy said consolidated net debt increased to $700.4 million in the first half of the year compared to $635.0 million in the previous year, with total cash of $106.3 million.
He said the continued improvement in the diamond market, with prices now back at pre-COVID19 levels, was encouraging.
Petra's profit from mining activities less exploration and corporate overhead (adjusted EBITDA), jumped 20% to $80.8 million from $67.2 million, the corresponding period last year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45%, driven by the one-off sale of the Letlapa Tala Collection of blue diamonds and lower mining and processing costs.
Meanwhile, Petra said production was down 16% to 1,74 million carats from the previous year's 2 million carats.
It said production guidance for the fiscal year 2021 remains suspended due to the ongoing uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19.
"Furthermore, the Williamson mine remains on care and maintenance, as has been the case since April 2020, and this situation remains under continual review," said Petra.
"The company is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on its clients' ability to attend tenders and will continue its flexible approach in planning its upcoming sales events."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished