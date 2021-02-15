Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
15 february 2021
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Botswana Diamonds signs agreement to speed up diamond exploration
Botswana Diamonds' prospecting assets consist of the recently acquired Sekaka Diamonds Exploration database and prospecting licenses, as well as the prospecting licences held by its subsidiary, Sunland Minerals.
The company said under the deal that Diamexstrat and its partner, Burgundy can earn up to a 70% interest in Sunland Minerals and Sekaka's Prospecting Licences.
Botswana Diamonds can also earn a 15% interest in Prospecting Licences held by Diamexstrat and its partner on the first $1.5 million spent on exploration by the later where the former's database assists in the discovery of a primary kimberlite.
"Where the data is used to identify targets on third party licences or fresh ground, we will jointly negotiate earn-in agreements," said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.
"On new licences, Botswana Diamonds will hold 75% falling to 30% on delivery of a bankable feasibility study by Diamexstrat."
Sunland Minerals holds 12 active prospecting licences in the Gope/Kalahari area.
Sekaka holds three prospecting licences in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana, PL169/2019, PL058/2007 and PL224/2007, which includes the KX36 kimberlite pipe.
