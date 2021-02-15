Alrosa Zim to get more diamond prospecting concessions

Alrosa Zimbabwe is expected to receive an additional 15 diamond prospecting concessions by late this month to early March, according to news reports.

"Alrosa Zimbabwe, which holds 25 prospecting concessions, expects to receive another 15 by late February to early March," Alrosa chief executive Sergey Ivanov was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Alrosa has a 70% stake in Alrosa Zim while the remaining 30%t is owned by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

Alrosa Zim said last year that it had begun preliminary exploration work for commercially viable primary diamond deposits in Zimbabwe.

The Chronicles newspaper reports that the Ministry of Mines had finalised the issuance of the requisite special grants.

The special grants are in the provinces of Masvingo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





