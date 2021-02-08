Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
Yesterday
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
KP civil society coalition launches conflict diamonds campaign
Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), which is part of the KPCSC, said the coalition had been in the past months working on a video to highlight that conflict diamonds are not a thing of the past.
The video shows jewellers the testimonies of community members from Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone, who allegedly suffer the consequences of irresponsible diamond mining.
"Progress, Héritier and Ibrahim were brave to share their story, but they are far from the only ones," said CNRG.
"Tens of thousands of villagers in diamond mining areas across the globe continue to live with conflict today. For them, diamonds are no symbol of love, but harm to life and livelihood."
It said the video seeks to make a connection between mine and market, as they believe mining communities and retailers share many similar interests but know little about each other's realities.
"We, therefore, want to link this video with a series [of] virtual events bringing both ends of the diamond supply chain together," said CNRG.
"In this manner, we aim to develop a new, unified voice in the conversation around responsible sourcing of diamonds. We believe that jointly, retailers and mining communities can have stronger leverage over the industry and governmental actors that have set the seemingly intractable rules of the game."
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished