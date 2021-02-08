Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI's four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of
Yesterday
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished's Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told
18 january 2021
Titan’s jewellery sales up 17% in Q3 of FY’20-21
While significant recovery was recorded in the diamond-studded segment of the jewellery business, coin sales continue to remain high contributing to 8% of Q3 sales. The studded segment improved in Q3 2021 to 26% as against 29% in Q3 2020, while the wedding jewellery segment also witnessed very good growth in the quarter including at subsidiaries. Profit increased by 12% to $73 million.
The company recorded the highest ever profits in any quarter during the pandemic. The company's retail chain, including CaratLane, stands at 1,854 stores, as of 31st December 2020 with a retail area crossing 2.4 million sq. ft. for all its brands covering 292 towns. CaratLane’s Q3 revenue grew 38% year-on-year to $40.89 million, doing well both online by +68% and offline by +43%.
Sales for the first nine months of the fiscal year dipped 13% to $ 1.97 billion against the same period in 2019. Profit decreased by 65% to $55.9 million.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished