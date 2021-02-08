Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
Yesterday
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
China’s burgeoning affluent families fuel luxury consumption
According to the Hurun Wealth Report 2020, more than 2.02 million Chinese families held a household wealth of $1.548 million or more as of the end of 2019, recording a two per cent increase y-o-y. Meanwhile, the “super-rich” households with more than 100 million yuan in financial assets exceeded 130,000, with a 2.4 per cent increase y-o-y.
So, the total wealth of China’s affluent families with assets of more than six million yuan amounts to 146 trillion yuan, which is 1.5 times the amount of China’s annual GDP, with mainland households accounting for nearly 90 per cent. Among the regions with the richest residents are Beijing, Guangdong province, and Shanghai.
According to the jingdaily.com, this group of small but influential families are not only a substantial contributor to China’s rapid economic growth, but they also represent the region’s resilient consumption power despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and other geopolitical fluctuations.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished