Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Global diamond market does a ‘dive and bounce’ in 2020 - report
On the speciality jewelry retailers, Golan says the situation was challenging throughout the year. The dive was deep, and some did not recover, but collectively, retailers did recover. Calling the retailers comeback in December aptly as ‘dive and bounce’, Golan describes speciality jewelers sales average as incredible.
The report says that the diamond sector typically suffers the most is the midstream. Manufacturers and wholesalers were forced to practically close shop for a period during 2020. However, following the bounce in retail sales in June, wholesale activity resumed as well.
The resumption of retail sales, first in China and then in the US, provided them with an opportunity to dry out their stock of goods. It was not a quick bounce back as in retail, but a paced one. After prices sunk for six months, reaching a low in July, they started to recover, posting a near-full recovery by the end of December.
The most gradual return to full activity was that by mining companies. After a period of primarily relying on tenders for their rough diamond supply, the diamond market maintains an ample supply of rough diamonds. Both De Beers and ALROSA have increased prices.
According to Golan, the lab-grown diamonds (LGDs) had it in their unique way, behaving very differently than natural diamonds, as loose or set in jewelry. From the perspective of wholesale prices, LGDs started 2020 strong. Wholesale transaction prices, as tracked by Golan’s lab-grown price list, increased overall by 5.3% in the first quarter. The few price decreases were in the smaller goods.
Due to a decline in diamond activity in 2020 that had a direct impact on banks, diamond financing too shrunk in 2020. But, traders proved exceptionally reliable in repaying their debts, on one hand, but had a decreased need for financing on the other. Golan concludes that after two complicated years, the dive and bounce is likely behind the industry, and can up its game in 2021 based on its 2020 lessons.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished