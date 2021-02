Jewellery World Awards is currently accepting entries for 2021

The Jewellery World Awards (JWA), formerly the JNA Awards, is now accepting entries for 2021. JWA also launched three new categories aimed at covering a wider scope of companies in the global jewellery and gemstone industry.The 2021 JWA categories are Brand of the Year – Retail, Industry Innovation of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – APAC, Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – EMEA & Americas, Outstanding ESG Performance of the Year, Outstanding Small Enterprise of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award.Kent Wong, managing director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, commented, “Chow Tai Fook takes pride in being a Headline Partner for a decade now, especially as the JWA marks a milestone with the new branding.”Lin Qiang, president and managing director of Shanghai Diamond Exchange, remarked, “The new JWA encourages the global trade by setting the stage for more outstanding enterprises and entrepreneurs to demonstrate their brilliance, and tireless pursuit of excellence and innovation, and their unwavering perseverance."The 2021 JWA Ceremony and Gala Dinner will debut in a hybrid format during Jewellery and Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) in September, with the support of Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Diamond Exchange, alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Ltd.All interested parties can register on www.JWAwards.com until April 20, 2021.