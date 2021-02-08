Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI's four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished's Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told
18 january 2021
Jewellery World Awards is currently accepting entries for 2021
The 2021 JWA categories are Brand of the Year – Retail, Industry Innovation of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – APAC, Outstanding Enterprise of the Year – EMEA & Americas, Outstanding ESG Performance of the Year, Outstanding Small Enterprise of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award.
Kent Wong, managing director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, commented, “Chow Tai Fook takes pride in being a Headline Partner for a decade now, especially as the JWA marks a milestone with the new branding.”
Lin Qiang, president and managing director of Shanghai Diamond Exchange, remarked, “The new JWA encourages the global trade by setting the stage for more outstanding enterprises and entrepreneurs to demonstrate their brilliance, and tireless pursuit of excellence and innovation, and their unwavering perseverance."
The 2021 JWA Ceremony and Gala Dinner will debut in a hybrid format during Jewellery and Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) in September, with the support of Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Diamond Exchange, alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land (Shenzhen) Ltd.
All interested parties can register on www.JWAwards.com until April 20, 2021.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian bureau, Rough&Polished