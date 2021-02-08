Tsodilo closes second tranche of private placement

Tsodilo Resources has concluded the second and final tranche of its private placement financing for gross proceeds of $150 000.

It issued 300,000 units of securities of the company at a subscription price of C$0.50 per unit.

The first tranche, which closed on January 25, saw about three-million shares being issued for gross proceeds of $1.4 million.

Proceeds of the placement would be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Tsodilo has diamond exploration operations at the Bosoto, Gcwihaba and Newdico projects, in Botswana, as well as at the Idada project, in Barberton, South Africa.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



