Exclusive
Debbie Azar: “I believe that natural and laboratory-grown diamonds are two separate products that can complement each other through their unique features and benefits”
GSI is one of the largest gemological organizations in the world with 13 laboratories globally. GSI’s four pillars – integrity, innovation, professional service, and research & education – serve as the backbone of its business and provide a layer of...
Today
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Alrosa to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Angola, Zimbabwe
Alrosa mines diamonds in Angola in partnership with the State-owned diamond producer Endiama.
It is also prospecting for diamonds in Zimbabwe in partnership with the State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.
Alrosa Zimbabwe holds 25 prospecting concessions in the southern African country.
"We intend to provide dozens of thousands of vaccines to each of these countries upon their availability for exports," Ivanov was quoted as saying.
He said the first shipments were expected to start from the second half of March.
The number of vaccines to be donated to the two African nations were not given.
China has also donated 200,000 of its Sinopharm vaccines to Zimbabwe.
Anjin Investments, a joint venture between China's Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company and Matt Bronze –an investment arm of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, mines diamonds in Marange.
"Thank you to both China and Russia for their donation of Covid-19 vaccines to the people of Zimbabwe," President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his Twitter account. "Your generosity during this dark time will not be forgotten."
The Sputnik V vaccine, which is said to have an efficacy of 92%, has now been approved for use in about 20 countries despite being subjected to derision by the West.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished