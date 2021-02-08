Alrosa to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Angola, Zimbabwe

Russian diamond miner Alrosa is set to donate the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines to Angola and Zimbabwe, according to a Bloomberg report citing the company's chief executive Sergey Ivanov.

Alrosa mines diamonds in Angola in partnership with the State-owned diamond producer Endiama.

It is also prospecting for diamonds in Zimbabwe in partnership with the State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.

Alrosa Zimbabwe holds 25 prospecting concessions in the southern African country.

"We intend to provide dozens of thousands of vaccines to each of these countries upon their availability for exports," Ivanov was quoted as saying.

He said the first shipments were expected to start from the second half of March.

The number of vaccines to be donated to the two African nations were not given.

China has also donated 200,000 of its Sinopharm vaccines to Zimbabwe.

Anjin Investments, a joint venture between China's Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Company and Matt Bronze –an investment arm of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, mines diamonds in Marange.

"Thank you to both China and Russia for their donation of Covid-19 vaccines to the people of Zimbabwe," President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his Twitter account. "Your generosity during this dark time will not be forgotten."

The Sputnik V vaccine, which is said to have an efficacy of 92%, has now been approved for use in about 20 countries despite being subjected to derision by the West.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





