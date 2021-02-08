Diamcor earns $606k from second rough sale in Dubai

Diamcor has earned $606,415 from 2,028.33 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa.

The tender, which took place in Dubai, achieved an average price of $298.97 per carat.

Diamcor said demand and pricing in a majority of the rough diamond assortments tendered and sold this month continued to trend upwards.

"The higher average dollar per carat achieved reflects improved recoveries throughout the entire size-frequency distribution and provides further confirmation of both the potential and quality of the project's deposits and the effectiveness of the refinements made by our new operational team," said company chief executive Dean Taylor.

Meanwhile, Diamcor said its efforts to further increase processing volumes starting this month is now underway.

It said planned operational refinements to achieve this goal were completed on time and would be commissioned over the coming weeks.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





