Consumer spending on diamonds exceeds expectations as rough demand outstrips supply – Zimnisky
Consumer spending on diamonds exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter of 2020 and has continued through early 2021, according to a top industry expert. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky told Rough&Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa that a multi-year...
08 february 2021
Every crisis creates new opportunities
Pravin Shah has been in the business of diamonds for four decades; his technical expertise and thorough knowledge of the whole diamond manufacturing process sets him apart.
As a director, Pravin Shah is in charge of all the operations at two manufacturing...
01 february 2021
“With technology all information is immutable and Blockchain cannot be compromised,” reassures Erik Jens, CEO, LuxuryFintech
When Erik A Jens quit ABN AMRO as global CEO of its diamond and jewellery client division, he started his movement called LuxuryFintech, which provides services such as commercial and corporate banking solutions for the art and jewelry sector, and asset-backed...
25 january 2021
Diamonds across time
Not so long ago, the global library of professional publications on precious stones was replenished with a unique book about rare diamonds and diamond jewelry published by the World Diamond Museum. Alex Popov, the founder and director of the museum told...
18 january 2021
Academician Pokhilenko: The situation with rough diamonds in the Russian Federation will start changing for the worse as early as 2025
Nikolai Petrovich Pokhilenko, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Branch (SB) of the RAS, Scientific Director of the Institute of Geology and Mineralogy of the SB of the RAS, is a prominent...
11 january 2021
Diamcor earns $606k from second rough sale in Dubai
The tender, which took place in Dubai, achieved an average price of $298.97 per carat.
Diamcor said demand and pricing in a majority of the rough diamond assortments tendered and sold this month continued to trend upwards.
"The higher average dollar per carat achieved reflects improved recoveries throughout the entire size-frequency distribution and provides further confirmation of both the potential and quality of the project's deposits and the effectiveness of the refinements made by our new operational team," said company chief executive Dean Taylor.
Meanwhile, Diamcor said its efforts to further increase processing volumes starting this month is now underway.
It said planned operational refinements to achieve this goal were completed on time and would be commissioned over the coming weeks.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished